a year ago
U.S. will work with Britain, EU for a smooth transition post-Brexit: Blinken
June 24, 2016 / 1:47 PM / a year ago

U.S. will work with Britain, EU for a smooth transition post-Brexit: Blinken

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks in front of the image of Vietnamese flag during his talk with students of Hanoi Social and Humanity University on US rebalance policy in Asia Pacific during his visit to Vietnam in Hanoi, April 21, 2016.Kham

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will work closely and carefully with Britain and the European Union to ensure a smooth transition after Britain voted to leave the European Union, the State Department's No. 2 official said on Friday.

"We will work very closely, carefully with both the UK and with the EU to do what we can to make sure the process ... goes smoothly as possible," Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a conference in Washington. "It will not affect the special relationship with Britain."

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Bernadette Baum

