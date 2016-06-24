Strong defense relationship with Britain to continue: Pentagon spokesman

U.S. Secretary of Defense Ash Carter speaks at the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore June 4, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon is confident that defense ties with Britain will continue and U.S. Secretary of Defense Ash Carter spoke with his counterpart by phone after Britain voted to leave the European Union, a Pentagon spokesman said on Friday.

Speaking with reporters, Peter Cook said the United States was confident that Britain would remain a strong ally in NATO, which "will continue to perform its very important function."