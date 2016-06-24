FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Strong defense relationship with Britain to continue: Pentagon spokesman
#Politics
June 24, 2016 / 6:58 PM / a year ago

Strong defense relationship with Britain to continue: Pentagon spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of Defense Ash Carter speaks at the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore June 4, 2016.Edgar Su

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon is confident that defense ties with Britain will continue and U.S. Secretary of Defense Ash Carter spoke with his counterpart by phone after Britain voted to leave the European Union, a Pentagon spokesman said on Friday.

Speaking with reporters, Peter Cook said the United States was confident that Britain would remain a strong ally in NATO, which "will continue to perform its very important function."

Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

