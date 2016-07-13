U.S. economy performing despite headwinds, leaders must cooperate: Lew

LONDON (Reuters) - The U.S. economy continues to perform steadily in the face of headwinds, though leaders need to work together and use all tools at their disposal to promote growth, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Wednesday.

"Secretary Lew noted that the U.S. economy continues to perform in a stable, steady way in the face of headwinds from the global economy," a U.S. Treasury spokesperson said in an emailed statement after Lew meet bank and financial services executives in London.

"The Secretary added that looking forward, it is important that leaders work together to promote shared economic growth using all tools available – monetary, structural, and fiscal."

Lew met British finance minister George Osborne earlier on Wednesday to discuss the outcome of the decision by British voters last month to leave the EU, and he urged Britain and the EU to show flexibility when negotiating their new relationship.