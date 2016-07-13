FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
U.S. economy performing despite headwinds, leaders must cooperate: Lew
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 13, 2016 / 12:19 PM / a year ago

U.S. economy performing despite headwinds, leaders must cooperate: Lew

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew attends a news conference at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris, France, July 12, 2016.Charles Platiau

LONDON (Reuters) - The U.S. economy continues to perform steadily in the face of headwinds, though leaders need to work together and use all tools at their disposal to promote growth, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Wednesday.

"Secretary Lew noted that the U.S. economy continues to perform in a stable, steady way in the face of headwinds from the global economy," a U.S. Treasury spokesperson said in an emailed statement after Lew meet bank and financial services executives in London.

"The Secretary added that looking forward, it is important that leaders work together to promote shared economic growth using all tools available – monetary, structural, and fiscal."

Lew met British finance minister George Osborne earlier on Wednesday to discuss the outcome of the decision by British voters last month to leave the EU, and he urged Britain and the EU to show flexibility when negotiating their new relationship.

Reporting by William Schomberg, writing by Karin Strohecker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.