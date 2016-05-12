FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brexit would hurt Britain, EU and global economy: White House adviser in newspaper
#World News
May 12, 2016 / 5:24 AM / a year ago

Brexit would hurt Britain, EU and global economy: White House adviser in newspaper

Badges are displayed on a Union flag during a Vote Leave rally in Exeter, Britain May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - If Britain were to leave the European Union, it would hurt Britain and Europe as well as the global economy, the chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers told a German newspaper.

“You can certainly argue about whether the damage a Brexit would cause would be small, medium or big but it would definitely cause damage, especially for the Brits but also for the Europeans and the global economy,” Jason Furman said in an interview with Handelsblatt.

“We don’t need more uncertainty at the moment,” he added.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Kim Coghill

