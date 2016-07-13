FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. urges UK, EU show flexibility in Brexit talks
July 13, 2016 / 11:12 AM / a year ago

U.S. urges UK, EU show flexibility in Brexit talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union should show flexibility when negotiating their new relationship and a close partnership is in the best interests of the global economy, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Wednesday.

Lew and British finance minister George Osborne met in London to discuss the outcome of the decision by Britain's voters last month to leave the EU.

"Secretary Lew noted that it is important that both sides demonstrate flexibility in the discussions and that a highly integrated relationship between the EU and the UK is in the best interests of Europe, the United States, and global economic growth, stability and security," a U.S. Treasury spokesperson said in a statement.

Lew said the United States remains committed to maintaining strong ties with Britain and the EU.

Reporting by William Schomberg; Writing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa

