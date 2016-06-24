FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
U.S.-UK partnership on security remains strong: U.S. intelligence
June 24, 2016 / 3:14 PM / a year ago

U.S.-UK partnership on security remains strong: U.S. intelligence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States' cooperation with Britain on security issues will remain strong, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said on Friday after the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union.

"The partnership between the United States and the United Kingdom on counterterrorism and other national security issues remains strong and will continue unabated," ODNI Spokesman Timothy Barrett said in a statement.

Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Eric Walsh

