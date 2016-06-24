FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Obama discusses Brexit with Cameron and Merkel: White House
#World News
June 24, 2016 / 9:29 PM / a year ago

Obama discusses Brexit with Cameron and Merkel: White House

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks about Brexit at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit at Stanford University in Palo Alto, California, June 24, 2016.Kevin Lamarque

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama discussed the British vote to leave the European Union in separate phone calls on Friday with British Prime Minister David Cameron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the White House said.

Obama assured Cameron that the special U.S. relationship with Britain and Britain's membership in NATO remained vital cornerstones of U.S. policy, the White House said in a statement.

Obama and Merkel both said they regretted the decision of British voters but respected the will of the British people, the statement said.

Reporting by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
