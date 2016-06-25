Obama says U.S. special relationship with Britain will endure

PALO ALTO, Calif. (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday that he had spoken with British Prime Minister David Cameron about Britain’s decision to leave the European Union and that he was confident the United Kingdom was committed to an orderly transition.

“While the UK’s relationship with the EU will change, one thing that will not change is special relationship that exists between our two nations,” Obama said in a speech at a global entrepreneurs conference at Stanford University. “That will endure. The EU will remain one of our indispensable partners.”