Obama says U.S. special relationship with Britain will endure
#World News
June 24, 2016 / 6:23 PM / a year ago

Obama says U.S. special relationship with Britain will endure

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (R) and US President Barack Obama (L) attend a press conference at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in central London, Britain, April, 22, 2016. REUTERS/Andy Rain/Pool/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PALO ALTO, Calif. (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday that he had spoken with British Prime Minister David Cameron about Britain’s decision to leave the European Union and that he was confident the United Kingdom was committed to an orderly transition.

“While the UK’s relationship with the EU will change, one thing that will not change is special relationship that exists between our two nations,” Obama said in a speech at a global entrepreneurs conference at Stanford University. “That will endure. The EU will remain one of our indispensable partners.”

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

