Top U.S. financial regulators to discuss 'Brexit' by phone on Friday

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The heads of all the U.S. financial regulatory agencies will hold a meeting by phone on Friday to discuss the vote by Britain to leave the European Union, according to a notice from the Treasury Department.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew will preside over the discussion of the Financial Stability Oversight Council, which was created in response to the 2007-09 financial crisis and which also includes the heads of the Federal Reserve, Securities and Exchange Commision and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.