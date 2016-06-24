FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama stands by warning on British trade deal after EU vote: White House
June 24, 2016 / 10:04 PM / a year ago

Obama stands by warning on British trade deal after EU vote: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - President Barack Obama stands by his comment that Britain would move to the back of the queue when it comes to trade deals with the United States if it left the European Union, the White House said on Friday.

"Obviously, the president stands by what he said and I don't have an update of our position," White House spokesman Eric Schultz told reporters at a briefing.

Obama urged Britain to remain in the EU when he visited London in April and warned that a trade agreement between the two countries would not happen anytime soon if Britain left the bloc.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Chris Reese

