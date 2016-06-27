FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House says Obama committed to EU trade deal after Brexit
#World News
June 27, 2016 / 6:10 PM / a year ago

White House says Obama committed to EU trade deal after Brexit

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks at a fundraiser for Washington Governor Jay Inslee in Seattle, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama is committed to a trade deal being negotiated with the European Union and work on that agreement is going to continue, the White House said on Monday.

“In terms of how the Brexit decision affects those negotiations, they’re working through that right now,” White House spokesman Eric Schultz said. “Again, if we have to start negotiating separately with the United Kingdom, that’s going to start from a different vantage point, especially because we’ve had years of progress and work completed with the European Commission.”

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Susan Heavey; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
