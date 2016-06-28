FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House says U.S., UK security relationship unaffected by Brexit
#World News
June 28, 2016 / 5:53 PM / a year ago

White House says U.S., UK security relationship unaffected by Brexit

A taxi driver holds a Union flag, as he celebrates following the result of the EU referendum, in central London, Britain June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The close security relationship between the United States and Britain should remain unaffected by last week’s Brexit vote, the White House said on Tuesday, adding that the United Kingdom remained a critically important NATO ally.

“There’s no reason that should at all be affected by the decision British voters made last week,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters at a daily briefing, referring to the referendum results to leave the European Union.

Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe and Mohammad Zargham, writing by Susan Heavey, editing by G Crosse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
