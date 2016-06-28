White House says U.S., UK security relationship unaffected by Brexit

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The close security relationship between the United States and Britain should remain unaffected by last week’s Brexit vote, the White House said on Tuesday, adding that the United Kingdom remained a critically important NATO ally.
“There’s no reason that should at all be affected by the decision British voters made last week,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters at a daily briefing, referring to the referendum results to leave the European Union.
