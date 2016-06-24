FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rationale for U.S.-EU trade deal still strong after Brexit vote: USTR
June 24, 2016

Rationale for U.S.-EU trade deal still strong after Brexit vote: USTR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Even after Britain's vote to leave the European Union, the case for a U.S. free trade deal with the EU remains strong, the top U.S. trade official said on Friday.

"The economic and strategic rationale for T-TIP remains strong," U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman said in a statement, referring to the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership being negotiated by Washington and the EU.

"We are evaluating the impact of the United Kingdom's decision on T-TIP and look forward to continuing our engagement with the European Union and our relations with the United Kingdom," Froman said.

Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Tim Ahmann

