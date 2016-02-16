FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Central Europeans see problems over benefits in British EU deal: Czech PM
February 16, 2016 / 4:23 PM / 2 years ago

Central Europeans see problems over benefits in British EU deal: Czech PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Central European countries continue to see open issues in talks with Britain over child support payments and exclusion of immigrant workers from social benefits, Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said after meeting European Council leader Donald Tusk on Tuesday.

“We look with criticism at the parameters of the adjustment of child benefits and the conditions of the so-called ‘emergency brake’,” Sobotka, who discussed the matter with the leaders of Hungary, Slovakia and Poland on Monday, said in a statement.

European Union leaders will try reach an agreement with Britain on EU reforms at a summit in Brussels on Thursday and Friday.

Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Kevin Liffey

