British PM Cameron says to announce EU vote date after cabinet meeting

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister David Cameron said on Saturday he will announce the date of the referendum on Britain’s membership in the European Union after a cabinet meeting due at 1000 GMT.

“The Cabinet will this morning discuss the UK’s new special status in the EU - afterwards I’ll announce the planned referendum date,” he wrote on twitter.

EU leaders agreed unanimously at a summit on Friday on a package of measures aimed at keeping Britain in the 28-nation bloc.