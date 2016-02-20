FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British PM Cameron says to announce EU vote date after cabinet meeting
February 20, 2016

British PM Cameron says to announce EU vote date after cabinet meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister David Cameron said on Saturday he will announce the date of the referendum on Britain’s membership in the European Union after a cabinet meeting due at 1000 GMT.

“The Cabinet will this morning discuss the UK’s new special status in the EU - afterwards I’ll announce the planned referendum date,” he wrote on twitter.

EU leaders agreed unanimously at a summit on Friday on a package of measures aimed at keeping Britain in the 28-nation bloc.

Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

