Heavy rains cause flooding in southeast England as Britons vote on EU
June 23, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

Heavy rains cause flooding in southeast England as Britons vote on EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Floodwater engulfs objects in the cellar of house, after heavy rain in south London, Britain June 23, 2016.Staff

LONDON (Reuters) - Heavy rains in southeast England on Thursday flooded streets, disrupted travel and closed two polling stations on the day Britons voted whether to remain in the European Union.

Britain's Met office said further showers and thunderstorms were expected in London and the southeast on Thursday afternoon and evening, and the Environment Agency issued flood warnings.

Lightning lit up the London sky on Wednesday night, accompanied by heavy rain. Aerial footage showed cars in floodwater in the town of Horsham, south of London.

The London Fire Brigade said it had received more than 550 emergency calls related to the weather.

In southwest London, two polling stations in the borough of Kingston Upon Thames were moved to other locations after flooding in the area, the council said.

London's underground and surrounding rail network were also disrupted by the heavy rain.

Reporting By Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
