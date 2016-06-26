FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chinese firms may 'wait and see' on UK investment after Brexit - state planner
June 26, 2016 / 8:46 AM / a year ago

Chinese firms may 'wait and see' on UK investment after Brexit - state planner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Chinese and British flags fly in London's Chinatown, Britain October 19, 2015.Suzanne Plunkett/Files

TIANJIN, China (Reuters) - Chinese companies may want to "wait and see" the impact of Britain's vote to leave the European Union before they invest in the country, the head of China's top economic planner said on Sunday.

However, the impact of the referendum on China's economy will be limited, said Xu Shaoshi, chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission, at the World Economic Forum in the northern city of Tianjin.

Reporting by Kevin Yao; Writing by Paul Carsten; Editing by Sam Holmes

