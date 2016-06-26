Chinese firms may 'wait and see' on UK investment after Brexit - state planner

TIANJIN, China (Reuters) - Chinese companies may want to "wait and see" the impact of Britain's vote to leave the European Union before they invest in the country, the head of China's top economic planner said on Sunday.
However, the impact of the referendum on China's economy will be limited, said Xu Shaoshi, chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission, at the World Economic Forum in the northern city of Tianjin.
