White House says expects orderly, organized process for EU, UK

A general view of the White House in Washington in this September 30, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/Files

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States expects the European Union and the United Kingdom to work out the timing of the transition process after Britain voted to leave the EU, the White House said on Monday.

“What we expect is that there will be an orderly process,” White House spokesman Eric Schultz said at a news briefing. “That’s going to have to be a process and a decision, timeline for the UK to work out with the EU.”