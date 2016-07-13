White House congratulates May, confident on her Brexit handling

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Wednesday congratulated incoming British Prime Minister Theresa May and said it was confident in her ability to steer Britain through negotiations on leaving the European Union.

"Based on the public comments we've seen from the incoming prime minister, she intends to pursue a course that's consistent with the prescription that President Obama has offered," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said at a news briefing.

(This story corrects quotes in second paragraph to say "prescription" instead of "course")