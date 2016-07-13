FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House congratulates May, confident on her Brexit handling
July 13, 2016 / 5:00 PM / a year ago

White House congratulates May, confident on her Brexit handling

Britain's Queen Elizabeth welcomes Theresa May at the start of an audience in Buckingham Palace, where she invited her to become Prime Minister, in London July 13, 2016.Dominic Lipinski/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Wednesday congratulated incoming British Prime Minister Theresa May and said it was confident in her ability to steer Britain through negotiations on leaving the European Union.

"Based on the public comments we've seen from the incoming prime minister, she intends to pursue a course that's consistent with the prescription that President Obama has offered," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said at a news briefing.

(This story corrects quotes in second paragraph to say "prescription" instead of "course")

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Tim Ahmann

