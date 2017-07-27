FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
July 27, 2017 / 7:29 AM / 37 minutes ago

Britain says free movement of labor with EU will end after Brexit

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Tourist binoculars offer users the chance to pay in Pounds or Euros in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar, historically claimed by Spain, April 20, 2017.Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - Freedom of movement of workers between Britain and the European Union will end when Britain withdraws from the bloc, immigration minister Brandon Lewis said on Thursday.

"Free movement of labor ends when we leave the European Union in spring 2019," Lewis told BBC radio.

Lewis also said a new immigration system would be in place by spring 2019. Britain is due to leave the EU in March 2019.

"Once we have left the EU, this government will apply its own immigration rules and requirements that will meet the needs of UK businesses, but also of wider society," Interior Minister Amber Rudd said in an article in the Financial Times.

"I also want to reassure businesses and EU nationals that we will ensure there is no 'cliff edge' once we leave the bloc," Rudd said.

Reporting by William James and Cassandra Garrison; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

