a year ago
Advertising boss Sorrell says Brexit to hit economic growth
#World News
June 24, 2016 / 8:31 AM / a year ago

Advertising boss Sorrell says Brexit to hit economic growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Martin Sorrell, the boss of the world's biggest advertising group WPP (WPP.L), said he was very disappointed that Britain had voted to leave the European Union and feared the decision would slow economic activity.

WPP, which has a large presence in Europe, would focus on its top four markets in western continental Europe and "getting our people to work together, not in isolation," he said early on Friday.

"Very disappointed," he told Reuters in an email. "But the electorate has spoken. This decision will create tremendous uncertainty, which will slow economic activity and decision making."

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
