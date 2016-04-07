FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brexit impact would partly depend on WTO negotiations: WTO chief
April 7, 2016 / 10:16 AM / a year ago

Brexit impact would partly depend on WTO negotiations: WTO chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Roberto Azevedo addresses a news conference in Geneva, Switzerland, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA (Reuters) - The impact of a British vote to leave the European Union would depend in part on Britain’s negotiations with members of the World Trade Organization, the global trade body’s chief Roberto Azevedo told a news conference on Thursday.

“Leaving the EU will have an important trade component, clearly,” Azevedo said.

“If it does happen, it depends on the terms of separation, it depends on the relationship that would ensue between the EU and the UK, it depends on the negotiations that the UK would have with WTO members to clarify what the rights and obligations would be at that point in time.”

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
