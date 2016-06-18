FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's 'In' camp rises in poll as Brexit economy worries grow: Sunday Times
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 18, 2016 / 9:38 PM / a year ago

UK's 'In' camp rises in poll as Brexit economy worries grow: Sunday Times

A vote remain sign is attached to a pole in central London, Britain June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Support for Britain staying the European Union has grown, restoring a narrow lead for the “In” camp ahead of Thursday’s referendum on whether the country should stay in the bloc, an opinion poll published on Saturday showed.

The survey, by polling firm YouGov, showed a 44-43 percent lead for “In,” the Sunday Times newspaper reported.

It said YouGov attributed the bounce to growing concerns among voters about the economic impact of a so-called Brexit rather than the fatal attack on a British lawmaker on Thursday which has led to the suspension of referendum campaigning.

The Sunday Times poll was based on interviews conducted on Thursday and Friday.

Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.