UK's 'In' camp rises in poll as Brexit economy worries grow: Sunday Times
#World News
June 18, 2016 / 9:38 PM / in a year

UK's 'In' camp rises in poll as Brexit economy worries grow: Sunday Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A vote remain sign is attached to a pole in central London, Britain June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - Support for Britain staying the European Union has grown, restoring a narrow lead for the “In” camp ahead of Thursday’s referendum on whether the country should stay in the bloc, an opinion poll published on Saturday showed.

The survey, by polling firm YouGov, showed a 44-43 percent lead for “In,” the Sunday Times newspaper reported.

It said YouGov attributed the bounce to growing concerns among voters about the economic impact of a so-called Brexit rather than the fatal attack on a British lawmaker on Thursday which has led to the suspension of referendum campaigning.

The Sunday Times poll was based on interviews conducted on Thursday and Friday.

Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Jon Boyle

