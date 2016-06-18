Poll gives UK's 'Out' camp 2-point lead ahead of EU vote: Mirror

A Vote Leave campaign bus is driven past Remain campaigners hanging a large banner from Werstminster Bridge as they try to disrupt a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union as it sails up to Parliament on the river Thames in London, Britain June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - The campaign for Britain to leave the European Union held a two-point lead over the rival “In” camp, according to an opinion poll conducted on Wednesday and Thursday and was reported by The Mirror newspaper on Saturday.

With Britain due to vote on its EU membership referendum on June 23, the YouGov poll, which was carried out for ITV television’s Good Morning Britain show, put “Out” ahead of “In” by 44-42 percent, the Mirror reported on its website.

Earlier on Saturday, an opinion poll conducted after a fatal attack on a British lawmaker on Thursday showed the campaign for Britain to stay in the EU had taken a three-point lead over the “Out” camp.