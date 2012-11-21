FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's Cameron: EU budget needs more cuts
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 21, 2012 / 11:54 AM / 5 years ago

UK's Cameron: EU budget needs more cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron answers questions at the Nacco Materials Handling factory near Portadown, Co Armagh, in northern Ireland November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Faith/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - European Union chief Herman Van Rompuy’s compromise draft EU budget does not go far enough in reducing spending, British Prime Minister David Cameron’s spokesman said on Wednesday.

“While Van Rompuy’s proposals are a step in the right direction, we believe there are still areas where further cuts can be made,” the spokesman said.

Cameron spoke to Van Rompuy on Tuesday. The EU chief had last week tabled a draft EU budget aiming to mollify Britain, which wants deep reductions to EU spending plans.

Van Rompuy’s draft would reduce the roughly 1 trillion euro ($1.3 trillion) budget for 2014-2020 proposed by the European Commission by about 80 billion euros and will be discussed by EU leaders aiming to strike a deal at a summit on November 22-23.

Reporting by Mohammed Abbas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.