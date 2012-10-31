FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK PM says "quite prepared" to veto EU budget
October 31, 2012 / 12:31 PM / in 5 years

UK PM says "quite prepared" to veto EU budget

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday he was prepared to veto any European Union budget deal that might be agreed at a summit next month if he was not satisfied with the outcome.

“This government is taking the toughest line in these budget negotiations of any government since we joined the European Union,” Cameron told parliament.

“At best we would like it cut, at worst frozen, and I‘m quite prepared to use the veto if we don’t get a deal that’s good for Britain,” he said.

Reporting by Matt Falloon and Stephen Addison; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

