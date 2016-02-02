Past weighs on island nation as Britain grapples with EU dilemma

DOVER, England (Reuters) - Stand on top of the white cliffs of Dover on a clear day and you can see the French coast and the constant traffic of ferries crossing the Channel, binding Britain and Europe through the flow of people and goods.

Seen through many British eyes, the famous cliffs conjure up a different vision, that of a fiercely independent island nation with a nearly thousand-year history of repelling would-be invaders from the continent just 33 km (21 miles) away.

The tension between these two facets of British identity goes a long way to explain the country’s tetchy relationship with the European Union, which will come to a head in a looming referendum on whether to withdraw from the bloc.

“We’re a fairly insular lot. There’s a degree of suspicion toward the continent,” said local resident Iain Callum, enjoying a cup of tea and a sandwich at a clifftop cafe. “We should keep a little distance. I don’t want to be a European.”

Holidays in Europe are commonplace while food and wine from the continent have never been more popular, yet only 15 percent of Britons feel European and that number has barely moved for decades, the annual British Social Attitudes Survey has found.

“We have the character of an island nation - independent, forthright, passionate in defense of our sovereignty. We can no more change this British sensibility than we can drain the English Channel,” Prime Minister David Cameron has said.

The national psyche was marked by Britain’s imperial past, which forged ties with far-flung corners of the globe, and by the defining experience of World War Two, historians say.

The “Blitz” - when Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s speeches galvanized the nation as Nazi Germany sent warplanes from occupied France to bomb British cities - looms large in the collective memory.

“Our sense of ourselves as a nation is still so much shaped by the Churchillian moment of 1940, standing alone for freedom when the rest of the continent was either defeated and occupied or fascist,” said Oxford professor Timothy Garton Ash.

Furthermore, Britain has stuck with the same political system, a parliamentary monarchy, since 1689, unlike most other EU members, which have experienced dictatorships, revolutions, changes of constitution and other upheavals far more recently.

The weight of all that history causes many Britons to chafe at perceived EU interference in national affairs.

“There’s a sense of ‘we won the war and now people in Brussels want to tell us we can’t have straight bananas’,” said Sue Jones, a Dover town councillor, referring to EU regulations often portrayed - rightly or wrongly - as meddlesome and absurd by the largely eurosceptic British press.

“HISTORIC MISTAKE”

With Cameron saying the referendum could be held within a few months, immigration is a top issue for voters due to an influx of workers from poorer EU states in eastern Europe over the past decade and the refugee crisis that overwhelmed the bloc in 2015. This is a subject that touches the sovereignty nerve.

“It’s about self-government, controlling our borders. It is literally the white cliffs of Dover,” said Garton Ash.

Cameron has been negotiating with EU partners to try to introduce restrictions on state benefits for new EU migrants, but that is not good enough for eurosceptics like Callum.

“I don’t see why he has to ask permission from the EU for these things. I‘m sorry, but it’s our business,” he said.

Such reluctance about the EU goes back a long way.

Coastal cliff faces are seen behind seafront housing in Dover, southern Britain, January 9, 2016. The white cliffs of Dover are a symbol of Britain's identity as an island nation. REUTERS/Toby Melville

In the very early days of European integration, Britain kept itself apart, declining to join the six-nation European Coal and Steel Community, forerunner of the EU, when it was launched in 1951, driven by a desire for lasting peace between former foes.

Britain, which unlike most of the continent suffered neither Nazi rule nor foreign occupation, saw things differently.

“Part of the dynamic behind the European Union was to overcome the past. We didn’t feel that need. We’re proud of the past. That’s a great difference in psychology,” said Vernon Bogdanor, a history professor at King’s College London.

Ten years later, with the Empire almost gone and economic growth lagging behind that on the continent, the picture looked very different, and Britain applied in 1961 to join what was now called the European Economic Community.

But the application was vetoed twice, in 1963 and 1967, by French President Charles de Gaulle, who feared Britain would act as a conduit for U.S. influence which he did not want, and said “insular and maritime” Britain would not fit in the club anyway.

It was not until 1973, after de Gaulle had left office and died, that Britain finally joined the Common Market, as it was usually called then, but according to some pro-EU experts it was already too late for Britons to feel at home in the club.

“It was a great historic mistake that we didn’t join at the start because we would have seen it as our venture as much as the French and the Germans’,” said Roger Liddle, Prime Minister Tony Blair’s adviser on European affairs for seven years.

“By 1973, the idea had been established that this was a Franco-German club which we were having to beg to join.”

BRITISH BEEF

In 1975, Britain held a referendum on membership, with 67 percent voting to stay in and 33 percent voting to leave.

Historians say this was an unequivocal but unenthusiastic outcome, reflecting no popular passion for Europe but rather a pragmatic economic choice encouraged by the leaders of both main parties, a decisive factor in those more deferential times.

In any event, the referendum did not settle the issue. Both the Conservative and Labour parties have been dogged at different times by internal divisions over Europe, while public scepticism has been encouraged by an increasingly hostile press.

In a famous example from 1990, the top-selling Sun newspaper ran the headline “Up Yours Delors” in a front-page attack on then European Commission President Jacques Delors.

The Social Attitudes Survey has been tracking opinion on Europe since 1983. It has always found a majority in favor of staying in, but with a significant dose of eurosceptic sentiment that gets stronger at times when the public perceives Britain is failing to stand up for itself in Brussels.

Two public opinion turning points came in 1984, when Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher secured a rebate on Britain’s contribution to the European budget, and 1996, when EU ministers banned exports of British beef because of mad cow disease.

The former caused support for staying in the bloc to surge, while the latter provoked a dramatic and long-term rise in euroscepticism. Since 1996, more than half of the British public have either wanted to leave the EU altogether or to reduce the bloc’s powers, according to the survey.

“We need to bring back our own laws. Our parliament should be making our laws, not people over there in Brussels,” said John Cowdrey, another Dovorian on a tea break in the clifftop cafe, as he gestured toward the continent across the sea.

Despite his frustration, Cowdrey said he would vote to stay in because it would be better for Britain to have a say in European affairs than to be left out in the cold.

“We are part of Europe. There’s no getting away from it,” he said with a sigh.