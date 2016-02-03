FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland says parts of UK-EU deal seem 'beneficial'
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 3, 2016 / 12:17 PM / 2 years ago

Poland says parts of UK-EU deal seem 'beneficial'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Parts of the proposed European Union deal with Britain aimed at convincing London to stay in the bloc seem “beneficial,” as they does not affect people who already live there, the Polish foreign minister said on Wednesday.

Poland, the biggest supplier of migrant labor to Britain, has been among the most vocal opponents of any measures it thought would discriminate its citizens working in Britain.

“Some parts of this compromise seem beneficial,” Witold Waszczykowski said during a joint press conference with his Hungarian counterpart in Budapest.

“First of all, it would not affect people who have already migrated to Britain, they will not lose any social benefits,” he said.

On Tuesday, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that Poland will want to see the details of an EU proposal to allow Britain to suspend social payments to migrants before accepting a final deal.

Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Justyna Pawlak

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.