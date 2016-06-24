FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P says Britain's 'AAA' credit rating untenable after Brexit vote: FT
#Business News
June 24, 2016 / 5:59 AM / a year ago

S&P says Britain's 'AAA' credit rating untenable after Brexit vote: FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dawn breaks over the City of London, Britain June 24, 2016.Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Ratings agency Standard and Poor's said Britain's top-notch "AAA" credit rating is no longer tenable after voters opted to leave the European Union, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

"We think that a AAA-rating is untenable under the circumstances," Moritz Kraemer, chief ratings officer for S&P, told the FT.

Rival ratings agencies Fitch and Moodys have already stripped Britain of their AAA ratings, long before the referendum campaign began.

S&P has previously said its AAA rating for Britain reflected its assumption that the referendum would deliver a vote to remain in the EU.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa

