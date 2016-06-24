Finnish eurosceptics say respect Brexit vote, no time for Finland euro exit

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland's foreign minister, eurosceptic Finns party leader Timo Soini, said one must respect the result of Britain's EU referendum, adding that any "retaliation" in future negotiations between the EU and Britain must be ruled out.

"The nation has had its say," he said on a party news website. "Any retaliation and whinge (in EU-Britain negotiations) is out of the question."

Kaj Turunen, a Finns party MP and chairman of the parliament's commerce committee, said this was not the time for Finland to leave the euro zone.

"In this situation, an own currency doesn't have any chance," he said on his Twitter account.

Finnish lawmakers in April held a rare debate on whether the Nordic country should quit the euro after 53,000 people signed a petition to force the issue into parliament.