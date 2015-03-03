FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK close to sale of Eurostar rail stake to UK, Canadian funds: Sky
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 3, 2015 / 5:47 PM / 3 years ago

UK close to sale of Eurostar rail stake to UK, Canadian funds: Sky

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An idle high speed Eurostar train is seen through glass panels at the Paris Gare du Nord train station after the suspension of rail traffic due to smoke coming out of the Channel tunnel January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is close to agreeing the sale of its 40 percent stake in the Eurostar rail link to a consortium of Canadian pension fund Caisse de Depot du Placement du Quebec and British asset manager Hermes, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

Sky said the deal would be announced on Wednesday and the price was not yet clear although it would raise hundreds of millions of pounds.

Finance minister George Osborne announced plans to sell the stake in Eurostar, a high-speed rail link between Britain and continental Europe, in October last year.

The stake has previously been identified by the government for sale as part of a plan to pay down its debt by selling off 20 billion pounds worth of public assets.

A Treasury spokesman declined to comment on the report which cited a rail industry source. Hermes also declined to comment.

Reporting by William James, David Milliken and Nishant Kumar; editing by William Schomberg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.