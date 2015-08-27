FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Antonio Banderas takes on new role in fashion
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
August 27, 2015 / 3:52 PM / 2 years ago

Antonio Banderas takes on new role in fashion

Li-mei Hoang

1 Min Read

Actor Antonio Banderas arrives at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - Spanish actor Antonio Banderas has added a new skill to his range of talents -- he has enrolled in a fashion course at London’s prestigious Central St Martins College.

The Hollywood actor, famous for his role in the 1998 film “The Mask of Zorro”, made the announcement on his Instagram account where he posted a picture on the social media site.

The picture, which showed the actor posing with his arms draped over a group of dress-making dummies, was captioned: “The second week of studies at Central St Martins begins. Intense, exciting, serious and fun all at the same time.”

Central St Martins, which is considered one of the world’s leading fashion schools, has been home to many of Britain’s successful fashion designers including Stella McCartney and the late Alexander McQueen.

A spokeswoman for the school confirmed Banderas’s enrollment, and said the actor is studying a bespoke fashion program organized through its short courses.

Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Michael Roddy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.