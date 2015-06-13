FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rockers, actors unite on London catwalk for male cancer awareness
June 13, 2015 / 10:10 AM / 2 years ago

Rockers, actors unite on London catwalk for male cancer awareness

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - From veteran shock rocker Alice Cooper to model David Gandy, men from the world of fashion, film and music united on the catwalk to raise awareness about male cancer.

Charity One For the Boys hosted a gala on the sidelines of London’s menswear fashion week on Friday night under the helm of Hollywood actors Samuel L. Jackson and Stanley Tucci.

“Pulp Fiction” star Jackson led male celebrities such as actor Luke Wilson, Cooper and Gandy down a catwalk at London’s Roundhouse for a fashion show mixing both British and international designs.

The charity, chaired by Jackson, looks to provide men with the information to see the warning signs for cancer and fight the disease. It was founded in 2012 by the actor’s publicist Sofia Davis to commemorate a friend who died from cancer.

“It’s private stuff and it’s not easy for anyone to talk about these issues, not only for guys but for women as well,” Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton said on the event’s blue carpet. “It’s important that we encourage people to be more open about things.”

London kicked off its menswear fashion week on Friday. The London Collections Men, now in its seventh edition, mixes top designer labels such as Burberry, Alexander McQueen and Tom Ford, Savile Row tailors Gieves & Hawkes and Hardy Amies and high street brands like Topman.

London is eyeing itself as a leading menswear fashion capital over Paris, Milan and New York with more and more retailers turning their attention to men’s clothes and accessories.

London Collections Men runs until June 15.

Reporting by Joel Flynn and Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
