4 months ago
Edward Enninful named first male editor of British Vogue
#Entertainment News
April 10, 2017 / 12:47 PM / 4 months ago

Edward Enninful named first male editor of British Vogue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Model Naomi Campbell (R) poses for a photograph with fashion stylist Edward Enninful, after Enninful received his Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) at Buckingham Palace, in London, Britain October 27, 2016.Philip Toscano/Pool/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Fashion magazine British Vogue said on Monday it has appointed Edward Enninful as its new editor-in-chief, making him the first male editor in the publication's 100-year history.

Ghanaian-born Enninful is the successor to Alexandra Shulman, who announced in January she would be stepping down from the magazine after 25 years in charge.

Enninful, 45, joins from W magazine, where he has been fashion and creative director since 2011. Previously, he had also worked for the Italian and American versions of Vogue.

Jonathan Newhouse, chairman and chief executive at Condé Nast International, the magazine's publisher, said Enninful was "an influential figure in the communities of fashion, Hollywood and music" who was "supremely prepared" for the job.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison

