UK watchdog bans former Deutsche Bank trader Curtler
March 2, 2016 / 10:12 AM / 2 years ago

UK watchdog bans former Deutsche Bank trader Curtler

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Former Deutsche Bank trader Michael Ross Curtler has been banned from financial services in Britain following his conviction for Libor-related fraud in the United States, the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority said on Wednesday.

The FCA said it banned Curtler from the financial industry because he lacked “honesty and integrity” following his criminal conviction for fraud in the United States.

The watchdog said Curtler pleaded guilty in October 2015 in a New York court for his role in a conspiracy to manipulate Deutsche Bank’s U.S. dollar submissions used to compile one of the London Interbank Offered Rates or Libor.

“Mr Curtler has admitted engaging in dishonest conduct in making USD LIBOR submissions. Dishonesty must disqualify him from UK financial services. Consequently, he must be prohibited,” FCA director of enforcement, Mark Steward, said in a statement.

Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Louise Heavens

