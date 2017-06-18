A woman wipes away tears during a service at a church near the Grenfell apartment tower in North Kensington, London, Britain, June 18, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Messages and flowers left for the victims of the Grenfell apartment tower fire are seen in North Kensington, London, Britain, June 18, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A boy points at flowers, tributes and messages left for the victims of the Grenfell apartment tower fire in North Kensington, London, Britain, June 18, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Women embrace in front of messages and tributes left for the victims of the Grenfell apartment tower fire in North Kensington, London, Britain, June 18, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON British finance minister Philip Hammond said on Sunday the government had acted on safety recommendations after an earlier fire in London in 2009, but it would wait for the public inquiry to make changes in regulation.

Prime Minister Theresa May is under pressure after a devastating fire in an apartment block in London trapped people in their beds and killed 58 people last week. Opposition politicians say the government ignored recommendations from a 2013 review after another London fire killed six people.

"We have looked, obviously, at those recommendations and what has happened to them. My assessment is that we have responded correctly and appropriately to those recommendations," Philip Hammond told the BBC's Andrew Marr show.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Larry King)