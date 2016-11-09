FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Firefighters called to burning smell on aircraft at London's Heathrow Airport
#World News
November 9, 2016 / 11:38 AM / 10 months ago

Firefighters called to burning smell on aircraft at London's Heathrow Airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - London's Fire Brigade said on Wednesday they had been called to reports of a smell of burning on a parked aircraft at Heathrow Airport but there was no fire, contrary to a newspaper report on Twitter.

The Sun newspaper had said in a tweet firefighters had been called to reports of a fire on a British Airways plane at the airport.

A spokeswoman for the fire brigade said there was no fire nor were there any crew or passengers on board the plane. But firefighters were on the scene standing by. No details of the plane were immediately available.

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
