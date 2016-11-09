Russia's Putin congratulates Trump on election win
MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated businessman Donald Trump on his victory in the U.S. presidential election in a telegram on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.
LONDON London's Fire Brigade said on Wednesday they had been called to reports of a smell of burning on a parked aircraft at Heathrow Airport but there was no fire, contrary to a newspaper report on Twitter.
The Sun newspaper had said in a tweet firefighters had been called to reports of a fire on a British Airways plane at the airport.
A spokeswoman for the fire brigade said there was no fire nor were there any crew or passengers on board the plane. But firefighters were on the scene standing by. No details of the plane were immediately available.
(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)
BAGHDAD Islamic State militants fighting to hold on to their Mosul stronghold have displayed the crucified bodies of five people they said gave information to "the enemy", and are back on the city streets policing the length of men's beards, residents say
BEIRUT The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said a U.S.-led coalition air strike killed at least 16 people overnight in a town north of Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa.