FILE PHOTO: Damage to Grenfell Tower is seen following the fire, in north Kensington, London, Britain, June 25, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON Britain's communities minister Sajid Javid on Monday welcomed the resignation of the leader of a local council in the London borough where a fatal tower block fire killed at least 80 people, saying he would work with their replacement.

The leader of Kensington and Chelsea council Nicholas Paget-Brown resigned last week after he was criticized for the organization's handling of the response to the Grenfell Tower fire, which spread rapidly through a social housing tower block in the middle of the night.

"It is... vital that we put in place long term support for the longer term recovery. It was right that the leader of the Royal borough of Kensington and Chelsea took the decision to move on," Javid told lawmakers.

"I look forward to working with the new leader of the council, and I will look at every option to ensure that everyone affected by this tragedy has the long term support they need."

