LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May will on Friday visit those injured in a deadly London tower block fire after facing fierce criticism for attending the site but not meeting with residents.

May pledged on Thursday to hold a public inquiry into a fire that engulfed a 24-storey social housing block in West London, expressing her sorrow in a televised statement after meeting with the emergency services.

But she has been widely attacked for not meeting with residents, sending ministers to do so instead.

