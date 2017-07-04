LONDON Britain's state-run National Health Service said on Tuesday three of its organizations had reported having buildings which had failed safety tests launched after a devastating fire killed at least 80 people in London.

"Samples of ACM (aluminum composite material) cladding taken from three providers have failed combustibility tests," said NHS Improvement, which oversees NHS trusts which serve particular regions.

"The three providers that have failed ACM tests are taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety of those buildings and occupants, in line with updated fire safety guidance issued by NHS Improvement," it said in a statement.

