Demonstrators crowd onto a staircase as they enter Kensington Town Hall, during a protest following the fire that destroyed The Grenfell Tower block, in north Kensington, West London, Britain June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Protesters chanting "we want justice" stormed a local town hall in London on Friday after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people, Reuters reporters at the scene said.

The protesters made their way through an automatic door at the local Kensington and Chelsea town hall.

As the protesters sought to gain entry to an upper floor, police tried to bar their way. A scuffle broke out. The protesters chanted "We want justice" and "bring them out".

