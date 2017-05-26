FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
London's Chelsea Flower Show in full bloom
#Lifestyle
May 26, 2017

London's Chelsea Flower Show in full bloom

1 Min Read

A display by the National Chrysanthemum Society is seen at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London, Britain, May 23, 2017.Neil Hall

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's most prestigious flower show is taking place this week with hundreds of exhibitors and thousands of floral delights from Alium to Zantedeschia.

The highlight of Britain's horticultural calendar, the annual Chelsea Flower Show in London's sprawling Royal Hospital complex features a host of elaborate gardens designed by experts and is famous for its unusual installations.

Slideshow (10 Images)

For a photo essay featuring a closer look at the blooms, click here: reut.rs/2rXbnfg

The event is also one of the staples of the city's spring social calendar, with celebrities including media mogul Rupert Murdoch and Oscar-winning actress Judi Dench in attendance this year.

The Royal family are also perennial visitors - the Queen made her annual visit this week and the Duchess of Cambridge was also pictured browsing the blossoms.

The show ends on Saturday, and organizers said it was expected to attract around 165,000 visitors.

Writing by Mark Hanrahan in London, editing by Ed Osmond

