Rupert Murdoch and his wife Jerry Hall kiss during a visit to the Royal Horticultural Society's Chelsea Flower show in London, Britain, May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A Chelsea Pensioner looks at a display at the Royal Horticultural Society's Chelsea Flower show in London, Britain, May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A visitor looks at a display at the Royal Horticultural Society's Chelsea Flower show in London, Britain, May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Television presenters Chris Evans and Mary Berry pose for pictures at the Royal Horticultural Society's Chelsea Flower show in London, Britain, May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Various exhibits are displayed at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London, Britain May 21, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A National Chrysanthemum Society exhibit is displayed at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London, Britain May 21, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

An exhibitor prepares a display by the National Chrysanthemum Society at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London, Britain May 21, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

An artificial grass teddy bear is displayed at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London, Britain May 21, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Marcel 'Le Corgi' perches his paws on a display at the Royal Horticultural Society's Chelsea Flower show in London, Britain, May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Menton are displayed at the Royal Horticultural Society's Chelsea Flower show in London, Britain, May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A LaGioconda Dahlia is displayed at the Royal Horticultural Society's Chelsea Flower show in London, Britain, May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A visitor looks at a display at the Royal Horticultural Society's Chelsea Flower show in London, Britain, May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A Chrysanthemum is displayed at the Royal Horticultural Society's Chelsea Flower show in London, Britain, May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A visitor looks at a display at the Royal Horticultural Society's Chelsea Flower show in London, Britain, May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Cacti are displayed at the Royal Horticultural Society's Chelsea Flower show in London, Britain, May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON A secret garden and model erupting volcano are among the main attractions of this year's Chelsea Flower Show, Britain's premier gardening show which is enticing royalty and celebrities alike this week.

Queen Elizabeth is expected to visit the show in Chelsea, a prosperous area of central London, on Monday, while media mogul Rupert Murdoch and actress Judi Dench were among visitors ahead of the show's official opening on Tuesday.

The show, which is organised by the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), will run from May 23-27, and is expected to draw around 165,000 visitors in total. The RHS said tickets sold out two weeks in advance of its opening.

