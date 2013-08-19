British police arrest Green MP, protesters at anti-fracking demo

Police scuffle with demonstrators outside a drill site run by Cuadrilla Resources, near Balcombe in southern England August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

BALCOMBE, England (Reuters) - Police at an anti-fracking camp in rural England arrested at least a dozen protesters on Monday, including Green Party lawmaker Caroline Lucas, according to a Reuters reporter.

The arrests were made as a long-running standoff at an oil exploration site turned violent with several protesters seen being carried by police into vans in the village of Balcombe in West Sussex about 35 miles south of London.

Opponents of the drilling process known as ‘fracking’ have already forced privately owned Cuadrilla Resources to suspend oil drilling at the site. A spokeswoman for the No Dash for Gas group said people were arrested earlier in the day and more detained as police tried to clear roads around the site.

Sussex police said they would announce later on Monday how many people had been arrested.