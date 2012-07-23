FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Six found guilty in UK insider dealing ring
#Business News
July 23, 2012 / 3:45 PM / 5 years ago

Six found guilty in UK insider dealing ring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Six people were found guilty on Monday of taking part in an insider dealing ring that netted over 700,000 pounds ($1.09 million) after the longest and most complex prosecution brought by Britain’s Financial Services Authority.

The six obtained confidential and price-sensitive information from investment banks about proposed or forthcoming takeover bids between 2006 and 2008, including Reuters, Vega, Premier Oil, Thus and Enodis.

“The defendants were involved in a long running, sophisticated and very profitable scheme. Indeed, several of the defendants derived the majority of their income from the scheme,” FSA acting director of enforcement, Tracey McDermott, said in a statement.

The six will be sentenced on Friday.

($1 = 0.6447 British pounds)

Reporting by Huw Jones

