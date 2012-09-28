FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 28, 2012 / 8:59 AM / 5 years ago

FSA sees no disruption in Libor transition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - There should not be any disruption in the transition to a new system for setting benchmark lending rates after a raft of reform proposals, the regulator tasked with fixing the Libor interbank lending market said on Friday.

Martin Wheatley, head of the Financial Services Authority, said he had taken legal advice and he did not foresee any disruption because there was no change to the definition of Libor.

Wheatley was speaking after outlining a 10-point plan to fix Libor but stopped short of scrapping the rates.

Reporting by Huw Jones; Writing by Steve Slater; Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
