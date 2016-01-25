FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Investment Association says total funds hit record $1.24 trillion in 2015
January 25, 2016 / 12:36 PM / 2 years ago

UK's Investment Association says total funds hit record $1.24 trillion in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Investment Association said on Monday that total funds under management rose 4 percent to a record 871 billion pounds ($1.24 trillion) in 2015, driven by an increase in sales to retail investors.

The Investment Association is the trade body that represents UK investment managers.

Equity was the best-selling asset class for the second consecutive year with net retail sales of 8.4 billion pounds, while UK Equity Income was the best-selling of the IA’s sector funds, with net retail sales of 4.3 billion pounds.

Sales of tracker funds, meanwhile, hit a record 5.4 billion pounds to take total funds under management to an all-time high of 108 billion pounds, it said.

“After a slow start, net retail sales bounced back in the final three quarters of the year with investors favoring equity products, particularly European funds and those with an income focus,” said IA Interim Chief Executive Guy Sears.

Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn

