Shell fuel pumps are seen in the front garden of Manor Road Garage petrol station built in an art deco style. After the buisness closed the building decayed until being converted into flats in East Preston, West Sussex, Britain, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A former petrol station, now used as a furniture and car sales room as well as vehicle repairs centre, is seen on a minor road near Telford, Britain, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Shell fuel pumps are seen in the front garden of Manor Road Garage petrol station built in an art deco style. After the buisness closed the building decayed until being converted into flats in East Preston, West Sussex, Britain, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A disused petrol pump hose is seen hanging outside a front door next to an independent garage which shut two years ago with an application to convert to residential properties, on a street front in Olney, Britain, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

The Black Cat Garage, which has been shut for over a decade, is seen on a minor road near Tiverton in Devon, Britain, July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A modern classic Ford car is seen through the showroom window of a former petrol station, now used as a furniture and car sales room as well as vehicle repairs centre, near Telford, Britain, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Visitors and car enthusiasts walk in front of restored Shell petrol pumps as they attend the Goodwood Revival historic motor racing festival, an annual event celebrating a mid-twentieth century heyday of the racing circuit, near Chichester, Britain, September 9, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A woman walks into a burger restaurant sited on the forecourt of Bloomsbury Service Station, built in 1926 and closed down in 2006, in London, Britain, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A man walks past an employee arranging bouquets at a florist business on the site of a former petrol station in north London, Britain, October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A cyclist rides past a boarded-up petrol station, used as an open-air cinema as well as a car wash since its closure, now awaiting commercial redevelopment in a prime real estate location in the Clerkenwell district of central London, Britain, October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A customer sign is seen at the Black Cat Garage which has been shut for over a decade, on a minor road near Tiverton, Devon, Britain, July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A rusting old petrol pump outside a long-closed rural village petrol station is seen on a minor road near Trowbridge, Britain, October 21, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A London bus and taxi drive past a former petrol station forecourt, now used as a bar, cafe and food court area in Shoreditch in east London, Britain, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Rusting old petrol pumps outside a long-closed rural village petrol station are seen on a minor road near Trowbridge, Britain, October 21, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON From art deco apartments in Sussex to a trendy burger bar in London, some of England's former petrol stations are enjoying a new lease of life following creative makeovers.

In London, a distinctive old petrol station forecourt has bloomed into a florist. Another enjoyed a spell as an open air cinema before closure and an expected renovation into commercial property.

The overhaul opportunities have been created as more than 20,000 stations closed in the United Kingdom over the past 40 years, according to the U.K.'s Petroleum Industry Association (PIC).

Almost 8,500 stations were left in Britain at the end of 2015, with the PIC blaming the closures on strong competition and the expense of complying with environmental regulations.

While large chain service stations, who carry lower overheads per liter sold, have been better placed to survive, smaller, independent outlets have tended to struggle.

At the old Black Cat Garage near Tiverton, in the south-west English county of Devon, a rusting old pump can be seen outside the small outlet where a closed sign hangs on the worn green door.

Wider Image photo essay: reut.rs/2gDH8Ir

(Reporting by Toby Melville. Writing by Patrick Johnston in London, editing by Larry King)